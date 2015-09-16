A scrub run fundraiser is another fun walk/run event idea for medical-related causes such as pediatric cancer, Relay For Life, breast cancer research, etc. Most scrub runs – or scrubs run – involve at least some participants wearing hospital scrubs as part of their running gear.
A scrub run event usually has several portions – a 1K walk for families & children, a fun run for non-athletes, and a competitive 5K for dedicated runners. Some groups even include a pet walk portion that can really broaden the event’s appeal.
You can also make your scrub run fundraiser as big or as small as you want. Don’t be afraid to start small with your first one because this is an easy event to grow over time turn it into an annual “must” for local runners.
The most important thing to remember is to make your event fun and give people plenty of things to do afterwards. Think live music, barbecue competitions, children’s play area, beer/wine tastings, and local radio or TV personalities as emcees and participants.
Consider adding a zombie walk or a doughnut eating competition or celebrity spelling bee for cheaters. The more fun your event is the more funds you’ll raise and the bigger the crowd will be the next year!
10 Scrub Run Fundraiser Tips
So, don’t be afraid to dive in to setting up your very own scrub run fundraiser. You can pair it with a hospital bed race, or any other fun activity you can think of that won’t get people hurt, and raise lots of money for your cause.