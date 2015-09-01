The right school fundraising letter can usually bring in sufficient funds to replace doing several product-based fundraisers during the school year. Here is a sample school fundraiser letter that you can copy which uses humor to get attention and prompts the reader to take immediate action.

As everyone knows, a good fundraising letter has less than a minute to grab your prospect’s attention or it goes straight into the trash. And one of the best ways to grab attention is to cast school fundraising in a humorous light.

After all, what mom isn’t tired of repeated requests to help sell some fundraising product, buy raffle tickets, or sponsor some goal in an athlet-a-thon or read-a-thon event? Why not be straightforward and just ask for money?

Fundraising letters are all about The Art Of The Ask. How you do “the ask” and how you present “the need” are the two fundamentals of a proper donation request letter.

In this example letter, you can see that by couching “the ask” in humorous phrases, it subtlety reinforces “the need” by reminding the reader of all the previous school fundraisers that they’ve already suffered through.

In essence, there’s no need for the drumbeat of how badly the school needs additional funding. Any parent whose child or children have already gone through a few school grades has plenty of experience with their school’s fundraising needs.

So, why not offer a simple solution in the form of a humorous school fundraising letter? It’s clearly a win/win approach that offers a lot of upside to busy parents.

A good School Fundraising Plan has an annual goal that the PTA/PTO hopes to raise. A common goal will often be something like raising $100 per student.

Product-based fundraisers rarely net 50% profit margins, so that would mean selling over $200 worth of fundraising products per student.

Of course, you can do athlet-a-thons and read-a-thons, but those have some costs as well. And then there are school event fundraisers such as school carnivals, dances, parties, plays, etc.

Most parents would agree to donate money via a school fundraising letter if it meant that there would be fewer demands on their time along with fewer fundraisers.

While a good donation letter will bring in substantial results, don’t count on it to replace all your other fundraising efforts. A good goal is for the letter to bring in 60% of your annual goal.

If you do that, then you can focus on doing one or two fun fundraising events to raise the rest of what you need. Try some of our unique ideas like holding a Zombie Prom, a Hunger Games contest, or a Pinterest Fundraiser.

More Ideas For Fundraisers