Holding any type of fun run fundraiser is a great way to raise money for your cause. Add in a world record attempt and you’ve got a great fundraising event idea. A group in Raleigh, NC put together a flip flop fun run to break the world record and raise funds for a group of charities.

The nOg Run Club, which meets Tir Na Nog Irish Pub in downtown Raleigh for a run every Monday evening, targeted the Flip Flop run world record after coming up short in three consecutive years of trying to break the record for the largest number of runners wearing kilts.

The Flip Flop fun run was aimed at an easier world record – 352 runners wearing flip flops versus the record of 1,764 runners wearing kilts. Like any world record fundraising attempt, there are certain procedures to follow to ensure the record setting effort will be officially recognized.

Since it costs roughly $8,000 to have an official Guinness World Record observer present, most groups opt for presenting carefully videotaped evidence verifying their achievement.

In the case of the Flip Flop Run, every participant had to wear an official event t-shirt. To simplify the counting and eliminate duplicate counts, runners were grouped in 50-person teams with their own unique colored event t-shirts. Eight different video cameras recorded the action at various points along the course and aerial photographs were also taken.

All in all, it was a successful world record attempt with 616 participants, thereby smashing the previous record of 352 flip flop clad runners. This fun fundraising event raised over $6,000 which was distributed to twelve local charities. The nOg Run Club plans on making this an annual event with more participants, sponsors, and money raised for good causes.

So, if you’re looking for a fun way to raise funds for your own cause – one that will naturally attract a lot of publicity and social media buzz – then look no further than a world record attempt of your own.

For example, a group in Singapore that helps people with special needs is planning a massive walkathon world record attempt. The twist is that their world record is for the most people participating in a walkathon while carrying lanterns made by people with mild intellectual disabilities.

The APSN Walkathon includes dozens of corporate sponsors, a carnival, live musical performances and other fun activities.

By targeting a specific niche-style world record and making the fundraising event as fun as possible for the largest number of people, a group can raise a record-breaking amount of funds.

Why not make your next fundraising event idea one that targets breaking a fun world record that’s easily within your reach?

