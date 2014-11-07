Applebee’s donation requests can be submitted at the local restaurant level or through their corporate marketing department. Since Applebee’s has both corporate-owned and franchise locations, some donation requests will need to go through a franchise ownership group.

Donation requests that are approved usually are fulfilled with an Applebee’s gift card. Event sponsorship requests are submitted through local and regional management, starting with the local restaurant manager.

How To Submit Your Applebee’s Donation Request

Applebee’s Corporate

All requests for funding and in-kind gifts, such as gift certificates, must be submitted in writing on your organization’s letterhead. If the request is regarding a specific event, please remember to include the date of your event as well as a contact name and phone number. You may email your request to Marketing@Applebees.com or contact your neighborhood Applebee’s® restaurant. For address information, please use our restaurant locator.

Applebee’s Franchise Group Donation Requests

Applebee’s has over 1,900 locations in the U.S., many of which are owned and operated by franchise groups. Here is a list of donation contacts for the major franchise groups.

Apple American Group – Apple American Group LLC owns and operates approximately 470 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar restaurants in Alabama, California, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin, Washington State, and West Virginia. To request a donation, use this form.

Apple Gold Group – The Apple Gold Group currently operates over 130 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar restaurant locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky, Indiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Donation and sponsorship requests must be submitted at least 4 weeks in advance of your requested date of need using this donation request form.

Apple-Metro, Inc – Apple-Metro, Inc. operates 38 Applebee’s restaurants in the five boroughs of New York City plus Westchester and Rockland Counties in New York State. They do not offer gift certificates in response to donation requests. They do offer a sponsorship program for local non-profit organizations in the five boroughs. Details are on this page.

Doherty Enterprises, Inc. – Doherty Enterprises operates 62 Applebee’s restaurants in New Jersey and Long Island, New York. To request a donation of an Applebee’s gift certificate, use this form.

Neighborhood Restaurant Partners, LLC – Neighborhood Restaurant Partners operates 39 Applebees locations in Georgia. Submit your donation request or sponsorship request by mail or fax to their marketing department. Address and fax number are on this PDF.

Porter Apple Company – Porter Apple Company operates 8 Applebee’s locations in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. To request a donation or event sponsorship for a non-profit organization in one of their location areas, use this form.

The Rose Group – The Rose Group operates 56 Applebee’s restaurants in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. To request a donation for you non-profit organization, use this form.

T.L. Cannon Companies – T.L. Cannon operates Applebee’s locations in Connecticut and upstate New York. Their policy is that non-profit organizations in communities they serve that are seeking donations of gift certificates for fundraising auctions, raffles or door prizes should contact the manager of their local Applebee’s restaurant. Please note that each restaurant has a limited supply of certificates and cannot meet every request.

