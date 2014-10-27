American Airlines donation request

American Airlines handles donation requests through four corporate giving programs under their Global Giving model. The four focus areas of their charity efforts are American Airlines Kids In Need, Breast Cancer Awareness and Research, Military and Veterans, and Disaster Aid and recovery. Donation requests outside their four focus areas will not be fulfilled.

American Airline and American Eagle provide business donations and customer donations as explained above to these four areas:

American Airlines Kids In NeedSM – Supporting children, their families and organizations dedicated to improving their quality of life. The American Airlines Kids In NeedSM program provides worldwide support for children and their families, and for organizations dedicated to improving the quality of life for children. Support includes assistance for children in need of medical, educational and social services, as well as organizations that heighten public awareness of children’s issues. Breast Cancer Awareness and Research – Contributing to breast cancer awareness and funding research. Since 1983, American has championed the fight against breast cancer, raising awareness and garnering support from thousands of customers, employees and community members. Military and Veterans – Giving back to those who serve. Through our military programs and events, we promote the physical, mental and emotional well-being—and often, recovery—of wounded soldiers, their families and communities. In many instances, American Airlines and American Eagle sponsor military and veterans initiatives through the donation of airfare for soldiers and their families. Disaster Aid and Response – Providing emergency relief to those in need. American Airlines helps to to raise awareness, draw support, and provide direct aid to people in disaster-impacted areas.

American Airlines and American Eagle also encourage employees to volunteer their time and money to causes that are important to them. Examples of major fundraising events run by American Airlines employees are the Celebrity Ski Weekend in Vail, Colorado, which raises funds for cystic fibrosis, and the Sky Ball in Dallas, Texas, which raises funds for various military charities.

