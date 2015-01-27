In this article offering 7 online fundraising tips, fundraising consultant Alan Sharpe uses the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge to provide examples of the best online fundraising ideas. If you want to get your creative juices flowing and raise more money for your non-profit organization or favorite cause, it’s well worth reading.

Seven Online Lessons in Fundraising From the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, The Viral Internet Fundraiser

In the summer of 2014, a fundraiser promoted by the ALS Association in the United States went viral. By September 12, the event known as The Ice Bucket Challenge had raised $112.4 million in donations, according to the ALS Association website.

The premise was simple. Within 24 hours of being challenged, participants had to record a video of themselves pouring a bucket of ice water over their heads, and post the video online. Participants then had to challenge a minimum of three other people to participate in the challenge by either: (1) making a donation to the ALS Association, or (2) pouring a bucket of ice water over their heads while being recorded on video.

The Ice Bucket Challenge went viral on social media and became a pop culture phenomenon, particularly in the United States, with numerous celebrities, politicians, athletes, and everyday Americans posting videos of themselves online and on TV participating in the event.

Here are seven fundraising lessons from this creative fundraising event.

1. You Can Raise Money with Video

The ALS Association raised over $112.4 million in three months with a video production budget of zero.

2. Go Viral or Go Home

According to The New York Times, in 2014, people shared more than 1.2 million videos on Facebook between June 1 and August 13 and mentioned the phenomenon more than 2.2 million times on Twitter between July 29 and August 17.

3. You Can Acquire Donors with Video

Within weeks of the challenge going viral, The New York Times reported that more than 739,000 new donors had given money to the ALS Association.

4. You Can Promote Your Cause with Anything

What does a celebrity pouring a bucket of ice water over her head have to do with a neurodegenerative disorder known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis? Nothing. Yet the stunt raised awareness of ALS. Prior to the challenge, only half of Americans had heard of the disease, according to the ALS Association. During the challenge, hits to Wikipedia’s article on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis grew from an average of 8,000 hits a day to a peak of over 430,000 views on a single day.

5. Even a Back-to-Front Message Can Do Wonders for Your Organization

The whole point of the Ice Bucket Challenge is that participants are challenged to pour ice water over their heads or else donate money to the ALS Association. No one was videotaped making a donation. They were videotaped doing the part of the challenge that said they were NOT making a donation. Which isn’t exactly the kind of publicity that most charities want to receive. And yet the challenge of getting cold and wet in public, and not appearing to donate to the cause, raised money anyway.

6. A No-Name Stunt Can Promote Your Cause

As the challenge went viral on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, it was repeatedly called the Ice Bucket Challenge. The Twitter hashtag was #icebucketchallenge. The cause of ALS and the name of the organization behind the challenge were rarely mentioned. Most celebrities who took the challenge never mentioned ALS as they were videotaped. And yet the challenge was still associated with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

7. They Key to Viral Fundraising is an Outrageous Challenge

How do you get Lady Gaga, Bill Gates, George W. Bush, Stephen King and Kermit the Frog to publicly support a cause that most people have never heard of? Challenge them to do something outrageous, have them videotape it, have them post the videotape online, and, most importantly, have them challenge three people in their circle of influence to do the same. Before you know it, which is to say, in three months, you will acquire 739,000 new donors and raise $112.4 million. The only problem is, next year you’ll have to create a different fundraising stunt. The ice bucket challenge has already been done.

About the Author

Alan Sharpe is a direct response copywriter, fundraising consultant, author, speaker, trainer and newsletter publisher. Through his copywriting, coaching and consulting, Alan helps non-profit organizations worldwide to acquire donors, raise funds and retain donors. Sign up for Alan’s free weekly newsletter, Really Asking for It, at http://www.raisersharpe.com

Fundraising Challenge Ideas

Ninja Challenge Fundraiser – The Ninja Challenge fundraiser is a 5k run filled with challenges designed to bring out your inner ninja. This fundraising event was put together as a benefit for the Red Cross and is a great example of a unique idea converted into a fundraiser.

Fundraising Challenge Ideas – One of the best ways to raise money for your cause is doing fundraising challenges, so here is a long list of fundraising challenge ideas. World record attempts, extreme fundraisers, and other big challenges draw lots of interest from the media, from corporate sponsors, and from the general public.

Krispy Kreme Challenge – The popular Krispy Kreme fundraiser – which started as a dare among N.C. State undergrads back in 2004 – involves running 2.5 miles from the Bell Tower to the Krispy Kreme, eating a dozen doughnuts and then running back. The event draws several thousand costumed participants and a huge crowd while raising over $200,000 for the N.C. Children’s Hospital.

Creative Fundraising Ideas & Events – Twenty-five creative fundraising ideas and events that are great ways to raise funds for your cause. While they have a creative element, these easy fundraisers don’t cost a lot to put together and do a great job of raising money quickly.

More Ideas For Fundraisers